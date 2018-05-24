Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Adds two strikeouts in 15th save

Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth inning for his 15th save Wednesday against Tampa Bay.

It was significantly less drama for Kimbrel than Tuesday's save, in which he loaded the bases before escaping with a scoreless inning. Kimbrel now has six saves in a row and now has 10 appearances with multiple strikeouts, a big reason why he owns a ludicrous 30:5 K:BB in 21.1 innings.