Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Allows run, picks up save
Kimbrel was touched for a solo home run but picked up his 16th save of the season in Saturday's 8-6 win over Atlanta.
Kimbrel didn't register a strikeout for the sixth time in 24 outings, but he had pitched four of the last five games, so that may have played a role. With all that recent use, Kimbrel may not be available for Sunday's series finale.
