Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Another shaky outing, but gets save
Kimbrel allowed allowed a hit and a walk while striking out three to pick up the save in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.
Kimbrel's command was off with just 14 of his 25 pitches going for strikes, but he managed to strike out the final two batters with men on base for his 35th save. It was another shaky effort in recent run of shaky outings. He hasn't had a clean outing over his last seven games, posting a 7.36 ERA with two blown saves. He's allowed six runs on eight hits, including two home runs, five walks and a hit batsman during that stretch.
