Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows away Astros for 19th save

Kimbrel struck out two over a scoreless inning to pick up a save in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Astros.

Kimbrel was lucky enough to face the bottom third of the Astros' order and blew away Max Stassi, Tony Kemp and J.D. Davis to notch his 19th save of the season, tying him with Seattle's Edwin Diaz for the MLB lead in saves. He's converted 10 straight save opportunities.