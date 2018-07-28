Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows first save since May

Kimbrel blew his third save chance of the season, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks over 1.1 innings in Friday's 4-3 extra-inning win over the Twins.

Kimbrel was well rested, having three days rest before coming on in the eighth inning to get the final four outs, so overuse wasn't a factor. The closer told Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald that he didn't have his best stuff and was grateful his teammates could pick him up after costing starter Chris Sale a win. He had successfully converted 23 consecutive save opportunities going back to May 9.