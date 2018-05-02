Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows first save Tuesday

Kimbrel allowed a run on a solo homer in the ninth inning of Tuesday's loss to the Royals. He struck out one.

Kimbrel was summoned to protect a one-run lead Tuesday but ended up suffering his first blown save of the season when Alex Gordon took him deep to tie the game in the top of the ninth. It was a rare mistake by the closer and marked just the second earned run on his ledger this season. Even the best relievers are prone to the occasional bad night, so Kimbrel's outing is nothing to worry about moving forward.