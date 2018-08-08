Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows save but still earns win

Kimbrel (3-1) earned the win against the Blue Jays on Tuesday after blowing his fourth save of the season. He allowed a solo home run but otherwise struck out the side with no walks.

Kimbrel entered the ninth inning with a 5-4 lead but gave up a one-out home run to Justin Smoak, sending the game to extra innings. Thankfully the Red Sox offense responded with a five-spot during the tenth inning to let the right-hander off the hook. In his last five appearances the 30-year-old has blown two saves with five runs allowed on six hits and five walks over five innings. Prior to his recent struggles, Kimbrel had allowed only eight runs runs across 41.2 innings for the season.