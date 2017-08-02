Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows save Tuesday but still gets win

Kimbrel (3-0) gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in the ninth inning Tuesday to blow his fourth save of the year, but he was bailed out by Christian Vazquez's three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth during a 12-10 win over Cleveland.

On a terrible night for some excellent pitchers, both Kimbrel and his Cleveland counterpart Cody Allen blew save opportunities, but it was the Boston right-hander who came away victorious. It's a testament to Kimbrel's dominance this season that his current 1.61 ERA and 0.67 WHIP are the highest they've been since late April.