Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Boston exercises 2018 option
Kimbrel will stay with the Red Sox in 2018 after the club picked up his $13 million option Thursday, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The closer will remain in Boston for at least another year after posting a 1.43 ERA and 0.68 WHIP over 69 innings in the 2017 regular season. Chris Sale's option was also picked up by the team Thursday, as the Red Sox begin preparing for the 2018 campaign.
