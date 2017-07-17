Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Bounces back Sunday

Kimbrel tossed a scoreless ninth inning to pick up his 24th save in Sunday night's victory over the Yankees.

Kimbrel blew his first save at Fenway Park on Saturday night, but he bounced back Sunday and kept the Yankees off the scoreboard despite allowing two runners to reach base. Though Sunday's save was his first of July, he did notch at least seven in each of the three prior months and will continue seeing ample opportunities to close out games for the first-place Red Sox.