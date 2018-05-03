Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Bounces back to notch save Wednesday
Kimbrel struck out the side to pick up his eighth save of the season Wednesday against the Royals.
It was a nice bounce back performance from Kimbrel after he allowed a game-tying homer to Alex Gordon on Tuesday en route to his first blown save of the season. The 29-year-old needed just 17 pitches -- 11 of which were strikes -- to put down the Royals in order. He now owns an impressive 1.32 ERA, 0.80 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB through 13.2 innings this season
