Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Breezes through two outs for 25th save

Kimbrel faced two Mariners in the ninth inning Wednesday and struck them both out for his 25th save.

With the Sox nursing a 4-0 lead, Blaine Boyer started the inning on the heels of a successful eighth, but after he put two men on -- creating a save situation -- manager John Farrell turned to Kimbrel. The veteran closer made short work of the two Seattle hitters he faced, requiring just nine pitches to dispatch Mitch Haniger and Carlos Ruiz. Kimbrel's turned back the clock to his old superstar days with the Braves, as he's on pace to finish with a sub-2.00 ERA for the first time since 2014.