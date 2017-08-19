Play

Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects 29th save Friday

Kimbrel struck out the side to record his 29th save Friday against the Yankees.

Kimbrel was protecting a three-run lead, but the Yankees couldn't even put a ball in play against him. With a 1.38 ERA, he's as elite as they come at closer.

