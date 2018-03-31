Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects first save of season Friday

Kimbrel struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Friday to pick up his first save of the season in a 1-0 win over the Rays.

The right-hander missed most of the spring to be with his infant daughter, who needed emergency heart surgery, but Kimbrel apparently didn't require much preparation to be in mid-season form. With the Red Sox expected to compete once again for an AL East title, the 29-year-old should see more than enough late-game opportunities to record at least 30 saves for the eighth straight year.