Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Continues to rack up saves

Kimbrel allowed one run on two hits in the ninth inning Monday against Baltimore, although he managed to pick up the save.

Kimbrel entered the game with a three-run lead, and after surrendering one run, he managed to slam the door for his 32nd save of the year. Prior to Monday's contest, he hadn't given up a run in 12 straight outings. Kimbrel remains one of the best closers in the game moving forward.

More News
Our Latest Stories