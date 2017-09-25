Play

Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Earns 35th save with spotless inning

Kimbrel struck out one in a clean inning of work to earn his 35th save of the season Sunday against the Reds.

Kimbrel pumped in 11 of 17 pitches for strikes as he comfortably retired the side in order. He's thrown 11 straight scoreless outings to lower his ERA to a stellar 1.34, in addition to a remarkable 16.4 K/9.

