Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Earns 40th save

Kimbrel (5-1) tossed a perfect ninth inning to collect his 40th save of the season in Thursday's victory over the Blue Jays.

Kimbrel threw seven of his eight pitches for strikes and collected one strikeout in the frame. This marks the first time that he's notched 40 saves in a season since 2014 when he was a member of the Braves. He now owns a 2.33 ERA this season with an impressive 89 strikeouts in 58 innings.