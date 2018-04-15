Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Earns fifth save Sunday

Kimbrel threw one perfect inning and struck out two batters, collecting his fifth save of the season in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Orioles.

After throwing seven innings over seven games since the start of the season, Kimbrel has yet to allow a run and has posted a 0.86 WHIP. Sunday's game marked his second consecutive effort with two strikeouts, giving the hard-throwing righty 10 over his seven appearances.