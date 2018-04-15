Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Earns fifth save Sunday
Kimbrel threw one perfect inning and struck out two batters, collecting his fifth save of the season in Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Orioles.
After throwing seven innings over seven games since the start of the season, Kimbrel has yet to allow a run and has posted a 0.86 WHIP. Sunday's game marked his second consecutive effort with two strikeouts, giving the hard-throwing righty 10 over his seven appearances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records fourth save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up third save Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up second save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects first save of season Friday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Gets in one last tuneup•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes lone Grapefruit League appearance•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...