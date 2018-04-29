Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Earns victory Sunday against Rays

Kimbrel (1-1) threw 1.1 shutout innings and struck out three batters in Sunday's 4-3 victory over the Rays.

Kimbrel gave up three hits and got into some trouble during the ninth inning, as he allowed runners to reach second and third base with just one out. However, the elite righty proceeded to strike out the next two batters and earned his first victory of the season. After 12 games (11.2 innings) Kimbrel now owns a 0.77 ERA and 0.86 WHIP.