Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Escapes trouble to earn 14th save
Kimbrel worked around two hits and a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 14th save of the season Tuesday against the Rays.
Kimbrel loaded the bases to put the tying run on second with two outs before retiring Seth Smith to end the game. It was an uncharacteristic outing for the flamethrower, who had allowed just three baserunners in his previous 6.2 innings. Kimbrel still owns a 2.21 ERA to go along with a 0.84 WHIP and is an elite fantasy closer despite the occasional hiccup.
