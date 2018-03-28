Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Gets in one last tuneup
Kimbrel struck out two batters in a perfect fifth inning in Tuesday's exhibition game against the Cubs, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Kimbrel had appeared in just two games this spring before Tuesday, one being a minor-league contest, and wasn't feeling good about the quality of his pitches. "My breaking ball was good today," he said. "I still have a few clicks on my fastball to find, but overall commanding the ball and getting my breaking ball over for strikes and getting some bite when I needed to." For now, Kimbrel will be used in the role he's most familiar: closing games in the ninth inning. Earlier in the spring, manager Alex Cora talked about using Kimbrel in non-save situations -- high-leverage challenges that pop up in the seventh or eighth inning -- but the manager has backed off that plan for the time being.
