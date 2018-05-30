Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Grabs two-out save
Kimbrel recorded the final two outs in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Blue Jays to pick up his 17th save of the season.
Kimbrel entered the game in a based-loaded, one-out situation but was able to retire Kevin Pillar via strikeout and induce a groundout from Yangervis Solarte to quiet the rally. The 30-year-old has now converted his last eight save opportunities and holds a 34:5 K:BB over 24.2 innings of relief.
