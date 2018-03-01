Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Leaves team for personal reasons

Kimbrel has left training camp to be in Boston for his daughter's surgery, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.

Kimbrel's daughter was born in November with a heart ailment, and this surgery will be her second. It's unknown how long Kimbrel will be away from the team.

