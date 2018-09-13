Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Locks down save Wednesday
Kimbrel walked one and struck out two, picking up the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jays.
Kimbrel saved it for David Price, who was brilliant in seven innings of three-hit, no-run pitching. It was Kimbrel's 39th save and seventh time in the last eight outings he hasn't allowed a run. Kimbrel had a rough patch in late July and early August, but has somewhat righted the ship. He's allowed just one run over his last nine innings, although the seven walks permitted over that stretch is a troubling sign. In the past, it's been a surfeit of walks that gets Kimbrel intro trouble. Like in 2016 when he had a 5.1 BB/9 and a career-worst 3.40 ERA.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures 38th save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up win after blown save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Mops up Sunday's loss•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Locks down 37th save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Secures another save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Another shaky outing, but gets save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Waivers: Eyeing Castillo, Musgrove
Our Scott White looks at some pitchers showing signs of a breakthrough at this late stage of...
-
Waivers: Mondesi, Villar meet speed need
Is Reynaldo Lopez or Lucas Giolito the more rosterable White Sox pitcher? And just how plentiful...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 25
So who can you actually trust to make two starts in Week 25 (Sept. 10-16)? Scott White says...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
A matchups oddity for the Reds has our Scott White weighing his options. He looks at 10 hitters...
-
30 bold predictions for 2019
What becomes of Miguel Andujar when the Yankees sign Manny Machado? How early should you expect...