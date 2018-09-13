Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Locks down save Wednesday

Kimbrel walked one and struck out two, picking up the save in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Blue Jays.

Kimbrel saved it for David Price, who was brilliant in seven innings of three-hit, no-run pitching. It was Kimbrel's 39th save and seventh time in the last eight outings he hasn't allowed a run. Kimbrel had a rough patch in late July and early August, but has somewhat righted the ship. He's allowed just one run over his last nine innings, although the seven walks permitted over that stretch is a troubling sign. In the past, it's been a surfeit of walks that gets Kimbrel intro trouble. Like in 2016 when he had a 5.1 BB/9 and a career-worst 3.40 ERA.