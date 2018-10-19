Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Locks down save

Kimbrel picked up a save as the Red Sox clinched the American League Pennant with a scoreless inning in Game 5 Thursday against the Astros, permitting just one walk and no hits and striking out two.

Kimbrel entered the game with a three-run lead and allowed a one out walk to Yuli Gurriel but retired the next two batters to nail down the save for the Red Sox. The closer recorded 42 saves with a 2.74 ERA in the regular season and needed just 14 pitches to earn his fifth save in five postseason chances.