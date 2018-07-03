Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Logs four-out save

Kimbrel logged his 25th save of the season, striking out one and walking one over 1.1 scoreless innings in Monday's 4-3 win over the Nationals.

Kimbrel converted his 16th consecutive save opportunity Monday, but it wasn't easy. The Nationals made him work for it, with five batters running his pitch count up to 33.

