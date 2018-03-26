Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes lone Grapefruit League appearance
Kimbrel tossed a scoreless inning during Sunday's spring-training finale against the Twins.
Kimbrel spent much of spring training away from the team due to personal reasons, but maintained a throwing program. Sunday's outing was his first and only spring outing against major-league opponents. He'll get another inning Tuesday in an exhibition against the Cubs and will be ready for Thursday's opener against the Rays in St. Petersburg.
