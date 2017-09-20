Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes second straight non-save appearance
Kimbrel struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to extend Tuesday's game into extra innings where Boston eventually defeated Baltimore, 1-0.
Kimbrel has been used two consecutive nights in the same non-save situation: the ninth inning of a tied game. Overall, he's pitched five times in the last six days, so it wouldn't be surprising if the gets a night off in the series finale Wednesday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects 33rd save Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 32nd save Friday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Nails down save No. 31•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Nabs 30th save despite allowing homer•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects 29th save Friday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up win in extra innings•
-
Week 3 streaming options
We're adding quarterbacks to the streaming mix this week and ranking the top three options...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...
-
Week 25 two-start pitcher rankings
As the number of six-man rotations increases and the off days become more frequent, a quality...
-
Waivers: CarGo saving the best for last
If you wrote off Carlos Gonzalez earlier this year, it's time to take note again, according...
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...