Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes second straight non-save appearance

Kimbrel struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning to extend Tuesday's game into extra innings where Boston eventually defeated Baltimore, 1-0.

Kimbrel has been used two consecutive nights in the same non-save situation: the ninth inning of a tied game. Overall, he's pitched five times in the last six days, so it wouldn't be surprising if the gets a night off in the series finale Wednesday.

