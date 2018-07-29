Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Nabs 33rd save

Kimbrel tossed a scoreless ninth inning and struck out one as he picked up the save Sunday against the Twins.

Kimbrel drilled the second batter of the inning, but he managed to escape without surrendering a run after inducing a groundball for a double play. The 30-year-old bounced back following a blown save Friday night by nailing down his 33rd save of the season.

