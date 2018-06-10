Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Nails down 20th save Saturday

Kimbrel struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 20th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the White Sox.

The 30-year-old has converted 11 straight save chances, and Kimbrel now has a tidy 2.00 ERA on the year to go along with a 38:6 K:BB in 27 innings. He remains one of the league's elite closing options, and his fantasy value shows no signs of swooning given the volume of opportunities he should receive in Boston over the remainder of 2018.