Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Nails down 26th save

Kimbrel gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 26th save of the season in a 3-0 win over the Nationals.

He's converted 17 straight chances dating back to May 10, and Kimbrel now boasts a 52:14 K:BB through 35.2 innings on the year to go along with his 2.02 ERA. The right-hander remains one of baseball's elite closers, and he's headed for his first 40-save season since 2014 with a shot at tying his career high of 50, set in 2013.