Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 13th save Saturday

Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 13th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Orioles.

It's the first time since April 25 that Kimbrel hasn't struck out a batter, but he also hasn't walked a batter since April 5. The veteran closer now has a 2.33 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings on the year, and he appears firmly on his way to his eighth straight season with at least 30 saves.