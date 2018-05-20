Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 13th save Saturday
Kimbrel worked a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his 13th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Orioles.
It's the first time since April 25 that Kimbrel hasn't struck out a batter, but he also hasn't walked a batter since April 5. The veteran closer now has a 2.33 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 27:4 K:BB through 19.1 innings on the year, and he appears firmly on his way to his eighth straight season with at least 30 saves.
