Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 23rd save

Kimbrel walked one and struck out two over a scoreless 1.1 innings to pick up his 23rd save of the season in Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Angels.

This is just the second time all season that Kimbrel was brought in for more than three outs and the first time it was for a save situation. During spring training, manager Alex Cora talked about using Kimbrel in this manner, but it's been pretty much by the book for the closer. He's now converted 23 of 25 save opportunities.