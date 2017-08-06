Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 27th save
Kimbrel struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 27th save of the season during Sunday's win over the White Sox.
Kimbrel hasn't been as sharp recently and has blown three of his past seven save opportunities. However, Sunday's conversion was his second straight and with a 1.51 ERA, 0.69 WHIP and 16.4 K/9 for the campaign, it'll take a lot more than the odd hiccup before Kimbrel's job or elite fantasy status is in jeopardy.
