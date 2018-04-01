Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up second save
Kimbrel completed one inning Saturday against the Rays to earn a save, allowing no earned runs on no hits and one walk with no strikeouts.
Kimbrel was called into action for the second straight game and was once again successful in converting the save opportunity. He didn't strike out the side on this occasion, but he is showing why he was frequently the second closer off the board in drafts as he should see an abundance of save opportunities this season and has proven to be very consistent throughout his career.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects first save of season Friday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Gets in one last tuneup•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes lone Grapefruit League appearance•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Schedule mapped out•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Will throw live batting practice Monday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...