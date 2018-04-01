Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up second save

Kimbrel completed one inning Saturday against the Rays to earn a save, allowing no earned runs on no hits and one walk with no strikeouts.

Kimbrel was called into action for the second straight game and was once again successful in converting the save opportunity. He didn't strike out the side on this occasion, but he is showing why he was frequently the second closer off the board in drafts as he should see an abundance of save opportunities this season and has proven to be very consistent throughout his career.