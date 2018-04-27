Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up seventh save

Kimbrel got the save in Boston's 5-4 victory over Toronto on Thursday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in a clean ninth inning.

It was business as usual in this one for the dominant right-hander, who has given up just one earned run and bagged seven saves in as many opportunities over his 10.1 innings so far this season. Kimbrel now has 0.87 ERA, a 0.68 WHIP and is firmly entrenched as one of the most reliable closers in the game.