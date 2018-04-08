Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up third save Sunday
Kimbrel earned his third save of the season, as he threw a perfect inning in Sunday's 8-7 victory over the Rays.
Kimbrel has been his usual dominant self so far this season. Over five games (five innings) the righty has yet to allow a run and has given up just two hits. Although he didn't strike out any batters Sunday, Kimbrel is proving to be one of the game's elite closers.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up second save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects first save of season Friday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Gets in one last tuneup•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes lone Grapefruit League appearance•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Schedule mapped out•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...