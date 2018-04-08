Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up third save Sunday

Kimbrel earned his third save of the season, as he threw a perfect inning in Sunday's 8-7 victory over the Rays.

Kimbrel has been his usual dominant self so far this season. Over five games (five innings) the righty has yet to allow a run and has given up just two hits. Although he didn't strike out any batters Sunday, Kimbrel is proving to be one of the game's elite closers.