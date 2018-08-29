Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up win after blown save
Kimbrel gave up one run on one hit and two walks while striking out one in one inning Tuesday against the Marlins. He picked up the win.
He came in to protect a 7-6 lead, and needed 28 pitches (15 strikes) to get three outs while surrendering a run, as he clearly didn't have his best control. However, the Red Sox hitters broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the ninth to give Kimbrel his fourth win of the season. He is Boston's unquestioned closer moving forward.
