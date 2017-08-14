Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up win in extra innings
Kimbrel (4-0) struck out two over 1.1 innings to earn the victory in Boston's 3-2 extra-inning win over the Yankees.
Kimbrel entered a tied game in the bottom of the ninth, so he didn't have a chance at a save, but he was closer-like, shutting down all four batters faced.
