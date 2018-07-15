Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up win

Kimbrel (2-1) picked up the win after throwing a scoreless 10th inning Saturday against Toronto, striking out a pair while walking one.

Kimbrel was called on to preserve the tie and did just that, leaving himself the pitcher of record when Xander Bogaerts hit a walkoff grand slam. The 30-year-old has continued to be one of the most dominant relievers in baseball, saving 29 games with a 1.82 ERA and 60 strikeouts in just 39.2 innings.