Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Racks up 28th save Tuesday

Kimbrel struck out the side in a perfect ninth inning Tuesday to record his 28th save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rays.

He just picked up where Chris Sale has left off after fanning 13 in eight shutout innings, as Tampa's hitters were completely overmatched all night. Kimbrel now has a 2.45 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 22:3 K:BB in 11 innings since the All-Star break, numbers which are actually a step back from his incredible first half.