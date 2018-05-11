Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records 10th save

Kimbrel pitched a clean ninth inning to earn his 10th save against the Yankees on Thursday.

Kimbrel bounced back after blowing the lead and his second save of the season Wednesday night, and is now 10-for-12 in save opportunities this season. That's good for second most in the American League, and there's no reason to expect his opportunities or ability to successfully convert them to slow.

