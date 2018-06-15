Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records 22nd save
Kimbrel walked two but recorded his 22nd save of the season Thursday against the Mariners.
Kimbrel began his appearance in wild fashion, walking the first two batters he faced on just 10 pitches. However, he settled in to strike out the next batter he faced and then induced a double play to end the game. He has been superb all season and now has 22 saves on 24 chances.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Strikes out side for 21st save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Nails down 20th save Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows away Astros for 19th save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Snags another save Wednesday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Grabs two-out save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Allows run, picks up save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.