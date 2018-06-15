Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records 22nd save

Kimbrel walked two but recorded his 22nd save of the season Thursday against the Mariners.

Kimbrel began his appearance in wild fashion, walking the first two batters he faced on just 10 pitches. However, he settled in to strike out the next batter he faced and then induced a double play to end the game. He has been superb all season and now has 22 saves on 24 chances.

