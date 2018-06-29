Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records 24th save
Kimbrel walked one and struck out three to earn the save Thursday against the Angels.
Kimbrel struck Mike Trout out to secure his 24th save of the season, second best in the American League. He remains one of the most dominant closers in the game and has converted 15 consecutive save chances successfully.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Notches 23rd save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records 22nd save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Strikes out side for 21st save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Nails down 20th save Saturday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Blows away Astros for 19th save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Snags another save Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Risers, fallers in dynasty leagues
Believe it or not, we're halfway home. Scott White looks at the risers and fallers with staying...
-
Waivers: Eflin, Wheeler for real
There's a reason Zach Eflin doesn't look like the same pitcher who went 1-5 with a 6.16 ERA...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, trade chart
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest fantasy baseball...
-
Waivers: Underowned Rays
Heath Cummings looks at three underowned Rays and their performance Tuesday night.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Where does soon-to-return Robbie Ray rank among DL stashes, and what does it say about the...
-
Four rookies showing ace potential
Plenty of rookie pitchers come up and make an impact, but these four in particular have our...