Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records 28th save

Kimbrel walked one and struck out four in 1.1 scoreless innings Wednesday to pick up his 28th save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Rangers.

The closer continues to put together another sterling campaign, and Kimbrel now has a 1.91 ERA and 58:15 K:BB through 37.2 innings to go along with his 28-for-30 performance in save chances.