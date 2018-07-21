Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records 31st save

Kimbrel picked up the save Friday against the Tigers as he allowed one hit while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning.

Kimbrel continues to serve as an outstanding closer, having collected 31 saves as the second half of the season gets under way. He finished the 2017 campaign with 35 saves, so he's well on his way to surpassing his total from a year ago. Kimbrel boasts a 1.73 ERA and 0.89 WHIP with 63 strikeouts over 41.2 innings.