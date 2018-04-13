Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records fourth save

Kimbrel pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out two to record the save Thursday against the Yankees.

Kimbrel didn't allow a ball to leave the infield as he recorded his fourth save of the season Thursday. He has struggled a bit with his command, walking four across six innings of work, but has otherwise looked dominant to begin the season. He remains an elite closing option.

