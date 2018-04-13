Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records fourth save
Kimbrel pitched a clean ninth inning and struck out two to record the save Thursday against the Yankees.
Kimbrel didn't allow a ball to leave the infield as he recorded his fourth save of the season Thursday. He has struggled a bit with his command, walking four across six innings of work, but has otherwise looked dominant to begin the season. He remains an elite closing option.
More News
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up third save Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Picks up second save•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Collects first save of season Friday•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Gets in one last tuneup•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Makes lone Grapefruit League appearance•
-
Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Throws in minor-league game•
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...
-
Waivers: Middleton the guy in LA?
Whether you need a closer or a starter, there are plenty to choose from these days. Chris Towers...
-
Prospects Report: Senzel, Acuna looming
We expect Ronald Acuna to come up this weekend, but will Nick Senzel be joining him in the...
-
Rankings debate: Ohtani up, Happ down
Who is moving up? Who is moving down? Our Fantasy baseball experts debate the biggest risers...