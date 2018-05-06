Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records ninth save
Kimbrel struck out two in a clean ninth inning to record his ninth save of the season Saturday against the Rangers.
After blowing his first save of the season on Tuesday, Kimbrel has notched two saves without allowing a baserunner and has struck out five of the six batters he's faced. He is firmly entrenched as the Red Sox closer and is an elite fantasy option at the position.
