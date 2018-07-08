Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Records two-out save versus Royals

Kimbrel allowed one hit while recording a pair of strikeouts in a scoreless two-out save Sunday against the Royals.

The hosts scored a run on two hits to draw within three in the bottom of the ninth, so it was Kimbrel who came in to end the threat. He allowed a hit to the first man he faced but struck out the next two to close things out. Kimbrel has now tossed seven straight scoreless outings to lower his ERA back down to a minuscule 1.98 for the season.