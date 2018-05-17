Red Sox's Craig Kimbrel: Saves 12th despite home run

Kimbrel allowed a solo home run but still managed to pick up his 12th save Wednesday against Oakland.

Kimbrel has already allowed four home runs in 2018, an alarming total considering he has never surrendered more than six in his nine-year professional career. It hasn't hurt Kimbrel's effectiveness much yet, as he owns a 2.45 ERA and has converted 12 of his 14 opportunities, but his home run problem will be something to keep a close eye on as the season progresses.